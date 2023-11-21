Hutchinson logged six tackles (two solo), with a sack, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 31-26 win versus the Bears.
Hutchinson came up big for the Lions on Sunday, as he sacked Justin Fields late in the fourth quarter and forced a fumble that ended up going out the back of Chicago's end zone for the game-clinching safety. The second-year pro now has 32 tackles (20 solo), including 5.5 sacks, and an interception through 10 games this season.
