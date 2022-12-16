Hutchinson is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets due to an illness, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hutchinson landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness but was able to return to practice Friday, though only in a limited fashion. If the rookie pass rusher is ultimately ruled out, John Cominsky, Josh Paschal and Austin Bryant would all be candidates for increased snaps along Detroit's defensive line.