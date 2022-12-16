Hutchinson is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets due to an illness, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Hutchinson landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness but was able to return to practice Friday, though only in a limited fashion. If the rookie pass rusher is ultimately ruled out, John Cominsky, Josh Paschal and Austin Bryant would all be candidates for increased snaps along Detroit's defensive line.
More News
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Tallies another sack•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Accrues 1.5 sacks•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: More modest production•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Meager production in Minnesota•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Suiting up against Minnesota•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Expected to play•