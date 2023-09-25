Hutchinson notched four tackles (three solo), including two sacks, and added a forced fumble (which he recovered himself) along with two pass defenses in Sunday's 20-6 Week 3 win over Atlanta.

Hutchinson was particularly impactful in the second half, twice sacking Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. His second takedown came just before the two-minute warning and resulted in a Ridder fumble, which Hutchinson recovered himself to end any hopes of an Atlanta comeback. The sacks were the first two of campaign for Hutchinson, who notched 9.5 sacks as a rookie last season.