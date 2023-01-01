Hutchinson recorded two tackles, one half of a sack, one interception and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears.

Hutchinson put together an impressive performance en route to making history as the first player to ever have at least seven sacks and three interceptions in the same season (or at least since sacks were first tracked in 1982). The reigning No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft will look to finalize his bid for Defensive Rookie of the Year in a Week 18 showdown against the Packers.