Lions defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers said Thursday that Hutchinson (leg) has looked "really good" at voluntary offseason workouts, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula roughly seven months ago, and he was initially provided a four- to six-month recovery timetable. The star pass rusher's rehab appears to have been on the quicker side, given that Detroit had expressed optimism about him returning down the stretch last season, had the team advanced all the way to the Super Bowl. Hutchinson has already resumed running at full speed and participating in individual drills, and while Rodgers noted that his workload will continue to be managed into training camp, he remains on track for Week 1. The Lions picked up Hutchinson's fifth-year option late April.