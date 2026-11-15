Hutchinson headed to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots in Munich to be evaluated for an apparent right leg injury, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

Hutchinson appeared to sustain the injury in question while jumping in celebration of a third-down sack of Drake Maye on the Patriots' opening possession. After visiting the medical tent on the Detroit sideline, Hutchinson headed to the locker room to undergo a more thorough evaluation from the Lions medical staff. The team should provide an update on his status shortly.