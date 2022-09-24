Hutchinson (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, but he is expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Hutchinson's only practice was a limited session Friday, but it appears that will be enough for him to suit up. He's played on over 80 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps through two games, tallying three sacks and seven total tackles.
