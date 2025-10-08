Hutchinson recorded four tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 37-24 win at Cincinnati.

Hutchinson earned his fifth sack in four games by torching tackle Orlando Brown around the edge early in the fourth quarter, and he forced a fumble for the third time in as many contests when he subsequently dislodged the ball from Jake Browning's grasp. He'll be eager to extend both streaks in a Week 6 tilt at Kansas City.