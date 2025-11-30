Hutchinson recorded six tackles (three solo) in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

The defensive end also played on 59 of 62 defensive snaps. Hutchinson has been on the field for at least 84 percent of the defensive snaps in every game this season. Altogether, he's got 33 tackles (21 solo), including 8.5 sacks, two pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.