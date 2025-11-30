Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Finishes with six tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson recorded six tackles (three solo) in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.
The defensive end also played on 59 of 62 defensive snaps. Hutchinson has been on the field for at least 84 percent of the defensive snaps in every game this season. Altogether, he's got 33 tackles (21 solo), including 8.5 sacks, two pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
More News
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Pops up on injury report•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Quiet outing in win•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Agrees to extension with Lions•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Recovers fumble in Week 7 win•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Extends sack streak in win•