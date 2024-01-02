Hutchinson recorded five tackles (five solo) including three sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday's 20-19 loss at Dallas.
Hutchinson's three sacks in Week 17 tied a career high he originally set back in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Saturday's performance also brought his sack total on the year to 9.5, meaning he can secure the first double-digit sack season of his career by registering in the sack column in Week 18 versus the Vikings.
