Hutchinson recorded 1.5 sacks among his three quarterback hits in Thursday's 34-20 win over the Packers.

After failing to notch a sack in the first two games of the season, Hutchinson has heated up with 3.5 sacks over the past two games. The second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been a key contributor for a Detroit team that finds itself in unfamiliar territory, alone atop the NFC North standings at 3-1.