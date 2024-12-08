The Lions are holding out hope that Hutchinson (tibia/fibula) could return for the NFC Championship Game, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
Hutchinson is doing underwater running and walking without a cane, both of which are ahead of schedule. Originally the "optimistic timeline" was getting Hutchinson for the Super Bowl, so this is progress at least.
