Hutchison is expected to miss the remainder of the season after an initial MRI on his injured right knee Monday revealed a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hutchinson is slated to undergo further testing in the United States this week to gain a better understanding of the extent of his injury, which could include additional damage beyond the ACL tear. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end was first examined in Germany following his early exit in the Lions' 35-10 win over the Patriots in Munich on Sunday, when he got hurt while leaping in celebration after a first-quarter sack. The torn ACL is the second season-ending injury of Hutchinson's five-year NFL career; his 2024 campaign was cut short after five games due to a broken fibula and tibia.