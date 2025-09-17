Hutchinson tallied two tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Detroit's win Sunday versus the Bears.

Hutchinson didn't record any stats during the team's season opener but had a bounce back performance during Sunday's victory as he managed to record his first sack of the season. As the campaign goes on, the 2022 first-round pick will look to match his production from a season ago, where he racked up 7.5 sacks across five games before suffering a season-ending leg injury.