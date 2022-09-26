Hutchinson recorded one quarterback pressure during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota.
After racking up three sacks in Week 2 against Washington, Hutchinson came back to Earth while playing through a thigh injury that limited him in practice throughout the week. He'll look to get back on track in an encouraging Week 4 matchup against a Seattle team starting two fellow rookies at each tackle position.
More News
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Suiting up against Minnesota•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Expected to play•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Sits out practice with injury•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Bounces back in big way•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Disappointing regular-season debut•
-
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Two tackles in preseason debut•