Hutchinson recorded two tackles during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots.
A poor Week 1 was followed by a massive three-sack Week 2, but Hutchinson hasn't done much of anything since then. He came close to his fourth sack of the season at one point in this one, but Patriots pocket passer Bailey Zappe surprisingly was able to sidestep Hutchinson with ease. With Charles Harris (groin) possibly set to miss time, the Lions will need their highly drafted rookie to increase his productivity coming out of the team's Week 6 bye.
