Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: No new deal yet ahead of Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson and the Lions have "had positive contract conversations," but the sides aren't expected to get a deal done before Sunday's regular-season opener, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hutchinson is now back to health after a leg injury ended his season in Week 6 last year, and his return should significantly bolster the Lions' pass rush. However, despite positive discussions, it appears he won't be getting a new contract before Detroit's regular season kicks off. Hutchinson had his fifth-year option picked up in late April, so he's under contract through 2026.
