Hutchinson logged three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Lions' 41-31 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Hutchinson sacked Josh Allen on the third play of the game, forcing a fumble that right tackle Spencer Brown recovered. The Lions' top pass rusher almost notched another on the Bills' quarterback, but Allen was able to fend off the 6-foot-7, 268-pounder long enough to send the ball out of bounds. Hutchinson had a very top-heavy night, mostly fending off plays designed to get away from the defensive end as the Bills tried to run out the clock for the majority of the second half.