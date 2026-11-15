The Lions downgraded Hutchinson (knee) to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots in Munich.

Hutchinson appeared to injure his right knee while leaping in celebration following a first-quarter sack of Drake Maye, who sustained an ankle injury on the play in question and was also ruled out for the rest of the contest. The Lions will likely send Hutchinson in for further testing on his knee before the severity of the injury is determined, but for now, the star pass rusher's status for Week 11 versus the Buccaneers is in question.