Hutchinson recorded three tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in the Lions' loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Hutchinson has now matched his career-high with 11.5 sacks this season. Through 15 games, Hutchinson has recored 42 tackles (28 solo), four forced fumbles, three pass breakups, including one interception, and one fumble recovery on 91 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps.