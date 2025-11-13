Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Pops up on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson (elbow) didn't participate in Detroit's practice Wednesday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports.
Hutchinson popped up on the injury report after failing to record any tackles in the Week 10 win over the Commanders. However, the injury isn't expected to be serious, and the 25-year-old said he'll be good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Eagles.
