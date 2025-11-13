Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
After popping up on Wednesday's injury report with a shoulder injury and failing to practice, Hutchinson returns to business as usual for Thursday's session. With Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reporting Wednesday that the injury is not severe, the starting defensive end should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
