Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Quiet in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson recorded three tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.
Hutchinson was unable to make much of an impact in a pivotal win for Lions, logging his lowest tackle total since Week 11. He's now gone two consecutive games without a sack, the first time that has occurred this season.
