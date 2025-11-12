Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Quiet outing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson didn't record any tackles in Detroit's win versus the Commanders on Sunday.
Hutchinson has now gone without a tackle in two games this season. The 25-year-old will look to have a bounce-back performance and return to his usual level of production during the team's Week 11 matchup versus the Eagles.
