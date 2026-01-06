Hutchinson recorded 54 total tackles (36 solo), including 14.5 sacks, while also adding four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over 17 games during the regular season.

Hutchinson was able to take advantage of a healthy 2025 campaign after being limited to just five games in 2024 due to a broken left tibia and fibula. The defensive lineman set new career highs in total tackles, sacks and forced fumbles while playing all 17 regular-season contests for the third time in his four years in Detroit. Additionally, Hutchinson registered at least 1.0 sack in each of the team's final four games of the season, securing 6.0 sacks over that stretch, and his 14.5 sacks on the year ranked fourth in the NFL. The 25-year-old already inked a fresh four-year, $180 million contract extension in October, and he'll look to help lead the Lions back to the postseason next year.