Hutchinson recorded five tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, during Detroit's 31-30 overtime win over New Orleans on Sunday.

Hutchinson tallied 6.0 sacks over the Lions' final four games of the 2025 regular season, and the fifth-year defensive end picked up where he left off Sunday. He took down Tyler Shough for an eight-yard loss late in the second quarter to force a fourth down, and Hutchinson added another sack for 10 yards on the Saints' quarterback late in the fourth frame. It was the 10th time in Hutchinson's career that he recorded at least 2.0 sacks in a game, but he'll have his hands full Thursday keeping Bills' superstar QB Josh Allen in check.