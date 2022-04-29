The Lions selected Hutchinson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, second overall.

For most of the pre-draft process Hutchinson was the favorite to go first overall to Jacksonville, but the Lions jumped at the opportunity to keep the Michigan product in state after the Jaguars selected fellow edge defender Travon Walker first overall. Hutchinson was a highly productive three-year starter at Michigan, with his best work arguably being a 2021 season where he produced 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 14 games. Although he's a bit light for his tall height (6-foot-7, 260 pounds), Hutchinson should prove a consistent edge-rushing threat thanks to exceptional quickness (6.73-second three-cone drill, 4.15-second 20-yard shuttle). He might not play in a three-down role right away for the Lions, but Hutchinson should be at an end spot in almost all four-man fronts at the very least.