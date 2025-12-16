Hutchinson recorded three total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also securing an interception during Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Hutchinson had a couple of splash plays in Week 15. First he picked off Matthew Stafford in the first quarter, returning it 58 yards to the Rams' 17 yard line. He later added a sack of the quarterback in the second quarter. The interception was the defensive lineman's first of the year while he's now up to 9.5 sacks. On the season, Hutchinson has also compiled 39 total tackles (25 solo), four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 14 contests.