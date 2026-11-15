Hutchinson is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury that "knocks him out for the foreseeable future," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hutchinson is expected to undergo more tests on his right knee once the Lions return home from Munich, but it appears the superstar pass rusher could be out of action for quite some time. It's a significant blow for a Detroit defense that has looked far better over the last few weeks, and Hutchinson's pass-rushing prowess has played a big part in that progression. Rookie second-rounder Derrick Moore, DJ Wonnum and Tyler Lacy will all take on larger roles on defense for as long as Hutchinson is sidelined.