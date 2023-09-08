Hutchinson had four tackles (three solo) and three quarterback hits in Thursday's 21-20 win over Kansas City.

Hutchinson's box score stats in the season opener didn't jump off the page, but he wreaked havoc all night and consistently flushed Patrick Mahomes out of the pocket. Per Ed Werder of ESPN, Hutchinson's career-high six quarterback pressures Thursday tied for the most by a Lions player since 2020. Those pressures will likely start turning into sacks against inferior offensive lines and less mobile quarterbacks for the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, who had 9.5 sacks as a rookie.