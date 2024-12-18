Hutchinson (tibia/fibula) said Tuesday in an appearance on "The Squeeze" podcast that he's continuing to eye a return to the field in the Super Bowl, should the Lions advance that far in the postseason. "I'm at that mark and I'm on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," Hutchinson said. "I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, I'm like, 'You guys just got to get there and I promise you I'm going to be back.'"

Before fracturing his tibia and fibula in a Week 6 win at Dallas and undergoing surgery Oct. 13, Hutchinson looked like the frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award through the Lions' first five games of the season, as he recorded 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble during that stretch. The Lions have since suffered more personnel losses on defense that have tested the team's depth, but if Detroit is able to persevere and build further on last season's NFC Championship Game appearance, the team could get some major reinforcement in the Super Bowl in Hutchinson. The star defensive end has seemingly navigated his rehab program from surgery without any setbacks thus far, but he'll still likely need to get back on the practice field by mid-to-late January to have a chance at contributing in the Super Bowl, if the Lions are able to advance that far without him.