Hutchinson (thigh) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
Hutchinson will play Sunday after practicing in a limited capacity this week. Through his first two contests the 22-year-old has tallied seven tackles and three sacks. The defensive end had an impressive rookie season and proved himself as a reliable IDP option.
