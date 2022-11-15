Hutchinson registered eight tackles (eight solo) and one sack in Sunday's 31-30 victory over Chicago.
Hutchinson now sits at 5.5 sacks on the season following his latest performance. He had recorded only six total tackles over his last three games entering Week 10, but he came through in a big way Sunday.
