Hutchinson recorded two tackles during Friday's preseason opener against Atlanta.
Hutchinson made the first two tackles of the game, the second of which involved blowing by former Pro Bowl left tackle Jake Matthews for a nine-yard TFL. Altogether, Hutchinson lined up both inside and outside along the defensive line, and his variety of pass-rush moves reportedly quieted concerns that he might rely upon the bullrush that he extensively used in college, per Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. While it's not clear if we will see Hutchinson play again in the preseason, he seems well on track for a large role on a defense that may again struggle to get off the field in 2022.