Head coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday's 35-10 win over the Patriots in Munich that Hutchinson (knee) will undergo more tests once the team returns to Detroit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hutchinson injured his right knee while celebrating a sack on Drake Maye (ankle) in the first quarter. He was held out for the rest of the game, and his status for Week 11 against the Buccaneers and beyond will become clearer once he goes through more thorough testing. If he were to miss time, then DJ Wonnum and rookie second-rounder Derrick Moore would both be in line for more defensive snaps.