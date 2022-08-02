Hutchinson has assumed a starting spot with the first-team defense, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
To the surprise of no one, Hutchinson has seemingly made a good first impression in Detroit, where he has lined up at both defensive end spots in the base defense and as an interior rusher in sub packages. He reportedly blew up three straight plays against the first-team offense during a recent training camp practice from those alignments. While defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said that he still expects Hutchinson to go through some growing pains during his rookie year, it does not seem like the rookie will be hurting for snaps or pass-rush opportunities.