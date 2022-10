Parker (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Parker sustained an apparent hip injury during Sunday's matchup against Miami and is considered questionable to return. The 24-year-old collected three tackles before his departure, but Will Harris, Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs are slated to handle the bulk of the team's cornerback work for the remainder of the afternoon should Parker remain out.