Lions' Akeem Spence: Sack in win
Spence recorded two solo tackles and one sack in Saturday's win over the Bears.
Spence has seen increased reps on defense ever since Haloti Ngata (biceps) was placed on injured reserve. Spence now has 2.5 sacks on the season, which puts him 0.5 short of tying a personal season-high. He'll look to add to that total Sunday against the Bengals.
