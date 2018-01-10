Spence recorded 39 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2017.

Spence showed he can be a valuable asset as a situational pass rusher for the Lions, but he also frustratingly committed six penalties this term. While the Illinois product has never been of much utility in IDP formats, Spence could be headed for the largest workload of his career in 2018 if Haloti Ngata (biceps) either retires or leaves in free agency.