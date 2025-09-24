Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Absent from walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muhammad (knee) was considered a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.
Muhammad popped up on Wednesday's estimated injury report with an apparent knee injury, which he may have suffered in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens. The defensive lineman registered four total tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks, in the contest, and he'll have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's matchup with the Browns.
More News
-
Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Dominates Ravens on MNF•
-
Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Brought back by Detroit•
-
Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Tallies 3.0 sacks in 2024•
-
Al-Quadin Muhammad: Finished serving suspension•
-
Al-Quadin Muhammad: Let go by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Will miss first game of season•