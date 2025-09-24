default-cbs-image
Muhammad (knee) was considered a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Muhammad popped up on Wednesday's estimated injury report with an apparent knee injury, which he may have suffered in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens. The defensive lineman registered four total tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks, in the contest, and he'll have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's matchup with the Browns.

