Muhammad (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

After missing Wednesday's practice, the edge defender returned to limited sessions Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. With his Week 4 availability confirmed, Muhammad -- who has logged eight tackles, including 3.5 sacks in three games to date -- should continue to make his presence felt as a pass-rusher in Detroit's defense.

