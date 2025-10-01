Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Blanked in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muhammad failed to record any stats in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.
Muhammad was unable to etch his name into the statbook, playing 23 snaps on defense and four snaps with the special-teams unit in the victory. The defensive lineman had recorded 4.0 sacks over the team's previous two contests, and he'll look to get back on track against the Bengals in Week 5.
