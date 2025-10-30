Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Dealing with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muhammad (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on the Lions' estimated practice report Wednesday.
The Lions are coming off their Week 8 bye, so Muhammad may have picked up the injury during Detroit's Week 7 win over Tampa Bay. Detroit didn't hold a practice Wednesday, so his practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against Minnesota on Sunday. Muhammad has worked in a rotational role at defensive end this season, so his absence would open up more playing time for Tyler Lacy and Tyrus Wheat.
