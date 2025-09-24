Muhammad posted four tackles, including 2.5 sacks, in Monday's 38-30 win over Baltimore.

Muhammad enjoyed perhaps his finest game as a pro -- prior to Monday, he had a modest 16 sacks over 95 career games. The veteran defensive end's 2.5 sacks all came in the second half Monday. Muhammad already has 3.5 sacks through three contests after posting 3.0 sacks across nine regular-season games in his first campaign with Detroit last year.