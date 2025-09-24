Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Dominates Ravens on MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muhammad posted four tackles, including 2.5 sacks, in Monday's 38-30 win over Baltimore.
Muhammad enjoyed perhaps his finest game as a pro -- prior to Monday, he had a modest 16 sacks over 95 career games. The veteran defensive end's 2.5 sacks all came in the second half Monday. Muhammad already has 3.5 sacks through three contests after posting 3.0 sacks across nine regular-season games in his first campaign with Detroit last year.
More News
-
Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Brought back by Detroit•
-
Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Tallies 3.0 sacks in 2024•
-
Al-Quadin Muhammad: Finished serving suspension•
-
Al-Quadin Muhammad: Let go by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Will miss first game of season•
-
Cowboys' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Finds new opportunity•