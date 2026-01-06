Muhammad produced 25 total tackles (15 solo), including 11.0 sacks, over 17 contests during the regular season.

Muhammad stepped into a starting role in 2025, and he rewarded the Lions by producing a career-high 11.0 sacks, which ranked tied for 11th in the NFL. The 30-year-old had recorded just 15.0 sacks total over his previous seven seasons in the league, and he appears to have developed into quite the compliment to Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line. Muhammad is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but the Lions will likely look to keep him in Detroit for 2026.