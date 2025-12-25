Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muhammad (abdomen) is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Muhammad was initially listed as questionable, but he's ready to suit up Christmas Day. The starting defensive end has racked up 23 tackles (13 solo), including 9.0 sacks, across 15 regular-season appearances in 2025.
