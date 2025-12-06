Muhammad recorded three tackles (three solo), including 3.0 sacks, in Thursday's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.

Muhammad was on the field for 38 snaps, his highest mark since Week 7. He took full advantage of the opportunity, taking down Dak Prescott three times for a total loss of 24 yards. Muhammad has a career-high 9.0 sacks on the season, including two games with 2.0 sacks or more.