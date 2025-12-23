Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muhammad (abdomen) was a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice.
Muhammad was one of nine Lions players to be limited in the first session of Week 17 prep. He may have sustained an abdominal injury during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, when he played 30 of 74 defensive snap (40.5 percent) without showing up on the box score otherwise. The veteran defensive end will need to log a full practice over the next two days in order to avoid an injury designation for Thursday's Christmas Day tilt against the Vikings.
