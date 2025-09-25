Muhammad (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Muhammad was estimated as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report, so his ability to practice Thursday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- indicates he is progressing in his recovery from a knee injury that he likely picked up during Detroit's 38-30 win over Baltimore on Monday. Muhammad would likely avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against Cleveland were he to practice fully Friday. The veteran defensive end has registered eight tackles (six solo), including 3.5 sacks, through the first three games of the regular season.