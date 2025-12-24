Muhammad (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Muhammad drew the questionable tag for Christmas Day after being limited in all three walkthrough practices. His status for Thursday's NFC North tilt may not be officially known until the Lions announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Tyrus Wheat and Marcus Davenport (shoulder) would be in line for more defensive snaps if Muhammad is not able to play.